SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.9 million

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) stock priced at $5.97, down -4.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.97 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. SILV’s price has ranged from $4.58 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.50%. With a float of $140.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 838 employees.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 58.42%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 309.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Looking closely at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 40.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.90. Second resistance stands at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.30.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 840.26 million, the company has a total of 147,156K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -22,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,720 K while its latest quarter income was 25,210 K.