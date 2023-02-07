Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is expecting -18.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.20, plunging -4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.21 and dropped to $4.97 before settling in for the closing price of $5.22. Within the past 52 weeks, SIRI’s price has moved between $5.21 and $6.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.40%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5869 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.26, operating margin of +23.33, and the pretax margin is +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Looking closely at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days average volume was 30.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 16.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.30. The third major resistance level sits at $5.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.66.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.73 billion based on 3,889,537K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,696 M and income totals 1,314 M. The company made 2,280 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 247,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.