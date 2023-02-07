Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is expecting 26.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $61.38, down -3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.17 and dropped to $59.95 before settling in for the closing price of $61.99. Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has traded in a range of $43.04-$81.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 56.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 190.70%. With a float of $55.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.35, operating margin of +15.08, and the pretax margin is +14.97.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 2,319,550. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 41,823 shares at a rate of $55.46, taking the stock ownership to the 113,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 5,536 for $52.70, making the entire transaction worth $291,747. This insider now owns 10,099 shares in total.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +11.24 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.20% during the next five years compared to 79.73% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Skyline Champion Corporation’s (SKY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Looking closely at Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Skyline Champion Corporation’s (SKY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.87. However, in the short run, Skyline Champion Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.48. Second resistance stands at $62.93. The third major resistance level sits at $63.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.04.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.41 billion has total of 56,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,207 M in contrast with the sum of 248,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 806,830 K and last quarter income was 144,090 K.