Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.24% last month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $111.19, down -2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.095 and dropped to $109.11 before settling in for the closing price of $112.48. Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has traded in a range of $76.16-$145.82.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.00%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.70 million.

In an organization with 11150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.67, operating margin of +28.40, and the pretax margin is +26.92.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 298,760. In this transaction SVP, Human Resources of this company sold 2,716 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,428 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 3,500 for $100.60, making the entire transaction worth $352,100. This insider now owns 11,187 shares in total.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.35) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.25 while generating a return on equity of 23.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was better than the volume of 1.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.25.

During the past 100 days, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.87. However, in the short run, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $111.21. Second resistance stands at $113.15. The third major resistance level sits at $114.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.18. The third support level lies at $105.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.51 billion has total of 158,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,486 M in contrast with the sum of 1,275 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,407 M and last quarter income was 302,200 K.