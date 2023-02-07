Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is expecting 51.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

On February 06, 2023, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) opened at $1.66, lower -4.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Price fluctuations for TGB have ranged from $0.89 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 207 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Looking closely at Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 69.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5486, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3370. However, in the short run, Taseko Mines Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6617. Second resistance stands at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5317.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are currently 286,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 451.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 345,710 K according to its annual income of 29,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,740 K and its income totaled -18,020 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) last year’s performance of -48.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.50, soaring 2.80% from the previous trading day....
Read more

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 358,440 K

Steve Mayer -
February 06, 2023, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) trading session started at the price of $11.10, that was -3.41% drop from the session before....
Read more

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 20.30%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) stock priced at $0.2589, down -5.99% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.