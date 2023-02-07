Teekay Corporation (TK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 682,510 K

On February 06, 2023, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) opened at $4.86, higher 3.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.13 and dropped to $4.86 before settling in for the closing price of $4.89. Price fluctuations for TK have ranged from $2.54 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -21.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $67.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teekay Corporation (TK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

The latest stats from [Teekay Corporation, TK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 95.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.28. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.63.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

There are currently 101,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 506.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 682,510 K according to its annual income of 7,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 303,200 K and its income totaled 33,130 K.