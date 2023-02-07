The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) posted a 3.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock priced at $36.68, down -2.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.09 and dropped to $35.39 before settling in for the closing price of $37.40. CG’s price has ranged from $24.59 to $51.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 31.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 744.50%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 403,451. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 11,096 shares at a rate of $36.36, taking the stock ownership to the 960,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,395 for $36.36, making the entire transaction worth $377,962. This insider now owns 1,224,060 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.22% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.76 million, its volume of 3.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.56.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.33 billion, the company has a total of 363,605K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,782 M while annual income is 2,975 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,089 M while its latest quarter income was 280,800 K.