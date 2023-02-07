Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.91% last month.

Analyst Insights

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.61, plunging -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.5123 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $1.83 and $9.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1350 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.60 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 555.06 million based on 194,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,710 K and income totals -43,330 K. The company made 40,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,670 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) stock priced at $180.51, down -0.71% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) market cap hits 8.60 billion

Shaun Noe -
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $7.29, down -2.55% from the previous trading...
Read more

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) last year’s performance of 18.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
February 06, 2023, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) trading session started at the price of $170.69, that was -3.62% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.