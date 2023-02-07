The Lion Electric Company (LEV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.91% last month.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.61, plunging -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.5123 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $1.83 and $9.21.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1350 employees.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.60 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 555.06 million based on 194,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,710 K and income totals -43,330 K. The company made 40,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.