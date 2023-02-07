The Mosaic Company (MOS) plunged -0.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

February 06, 2023, The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) trading session started at the price of $50.13, that was -0.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.715 and dropped to $49.47 before settling in for the closing price of $50.44. A 52-week range for MOS has been $40.29 – $79.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 153.60%. With a float of $339.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.20 million.

In an organization with 12525 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.79, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +18.00.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Mosaic Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.04) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +13.20 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Mosaic Company (MOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.08. However, in the short run, The Mosaic Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.75. Second resistance stands at $51.35. The third major resistance level sits at $51.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.26.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

There are 340,481K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.21 billion. As of now, sales total 12,357 M while income totals 1,631 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,349 M while its last quarter net income were 841,700 K.