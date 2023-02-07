The Walt Disney Company (DIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.53% last month.

On February 06, 2023, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) opened at $110.17, lower -0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.43 and dropped to $108.53 before settling in for the closing price of $110.71. Price fluctuations for DIS have ranged from $84.07 to $157.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

In an organization with 220000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 120,408. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 1,139 shares at a rate of $105.71, taking the stock ownership to the 32,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 18,110 for $98.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,783,111. This insider now owns 33,186 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.26% during the next five years compared to -21.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Walt Disney Company (DIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 192.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.47. However, in the short run, The Walt Disney Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.69. Second resistance stands at $111.51. The third major resistance level sits at $112.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.71. The third support level lies at $106.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,826,785K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 205.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,722 M according to its annual income of 3,145 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,150 M and its income totaled 162,000 K.