ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

February 06, 2023, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) trading session started at the price of $2.09, that was -5.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1601 and dropped to $2.005 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. A 52-week range for TDUP has been $0.73 – $8.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.20%. With a float of $67.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.25 million.

The firm has a total of 2894 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ThredUp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ThredUp Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 62,796. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,183 shares at a rate of $2.31, taking the stock ownership to the 62,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 6,647 for $2.31, making the entire transaction worth $15,352. This insider now owns 60,033 shares in total.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ThredUp Inc., TDUP], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, ThredUp Inc.’s (TDUP) raw stochastic average was set at 54.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.23. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.83.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Key Stats

There are 100,082K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 218.09 million. As of now, sales total 251,790 K while income totals -63,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 67,950 K while its last quarter net income were -23,680 K.