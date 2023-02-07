U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 418,810 K

February 06, 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) trading session started at the price of $12.31, that was -3.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.415 and dropped to $11.6958 before settling in for the closing price of $12.22. A 52-week range for SLCA has been $8.91 – $21.54.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 14.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.50%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

In an organization with 1863 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 183,897. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,089 shares at a rate of $11.43, taking the stock ownership to the 81,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 35,879 for $14.44, making the entire transaction worth $518,093. This insider now owns 200,197 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 32.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. However, in the short run, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.26. Second resistance stands at $12.70. The third major resistance level sits at $12.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.83.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

There are 75,709K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 897.07 million. As of now, sales total 1,104 M while income totals -33,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 418,810 K while its last quarter net income were 32,070 K.