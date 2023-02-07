US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) soared 0.13 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) stock priced at $37.51, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.99 and dropped to $37.51 before settling in for the closing price of $37.71. USFD’s price has ranged from $25.49 to $39.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.60%. With a float of $217.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28000 workers is very important to gauge.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 2,351,499. In this transaction EVP, Field Operations of this company sold 61,806 shares at a rate of $38.05, taking the stock ownership to the 55,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s EVP, Field Operations sold 2,590 for $38.01, making the entire transaction worth $98,446. This insider now owns 63,049 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.14% during the next five years compared to -12.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are US Foods Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

The latest stats from [US Foods Holding Corp., USFD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 92.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.23. The third major resistance level sits at $38.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.04.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.62 billion, the company has a total of 224,891K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,487 M while annual income is 164,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,917 M while its latest quarter income was 109,000 K.