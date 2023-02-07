Western Digital Corporation (WDC) volume exceeds 3.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $42.38, down -2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.675 and dropped to $42.05 before settling in for the closing price of $43.25. Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has traded in a range of $29.73-$63.26.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.70%. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

The latest stats from [Western Digital Corporation, WDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.3 million was superior to 6.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.95. The third major resistance level sits at $43.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.35.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.83 billion has total of 317,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,793 M in contrast with the sum of 1,500 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,736 M and last quarter income was 27,000 K.