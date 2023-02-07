X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.72% last month.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $1.03, down -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has traded in a range of $0.65-$2.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.80%. With a float of $68.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 100 employees.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 7,613. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,292 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 661,806 shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0835, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2810. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0299 in the near term. At $1.0650, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9699, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9450. The third support level lies at $0.9099 if the price breaches the second support level.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.44 million has total of 69,235K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -88,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -21,586 K.