Yunji Inc. (YJ) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) stock priced at $0.5522, up 6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. YJ’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $1.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 189.60%. With a float of $70.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 655 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.67, operating margin of -1.61, and the pretax margin is +9.70.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Yunji Inc. is 22.41%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.12 while generating a return on equity of 9.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 189.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yunji Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Looking closely at Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) raw stochastic average was set at 15.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7129, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8799. However, in the short run, Yunji Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6433. Second resistance stands at $0.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4633.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 124.34 million, the company has a total of 214,654K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 338,220 K while annual income is 20,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,580 K while its latest quarter income was -5,380 K.