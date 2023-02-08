Search
Steve Mayer
$1.15M in average volume shows that Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is heading in the right direction

On February 07, 2023, Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) opened at $8.42, higher 3.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.79 and dropped to $8.32 before settling in for the closing price of $8.46. Price fluctuations for ZUO have ranged from $5.45 to $17.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $122.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.58 million.

The firm has a total of 1393 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.59, operating margin of -24.00, and the pretax margin is -28.26.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zuora Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 216,332. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 30,736 shares at a rate of $7.04, taking the stock ownership to the 32,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Director sold 4,133 for $6.69, making the entire transaction worth $27,639. This insider now owns 40,087 shares in total.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -28.67 while generating a return on equity of -58.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zuora Inc. (ZUO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zuora Inc., ZUO], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.10. The third major resistance level sits at $9.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.00.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Key Stats

There are currently 133,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 346,740 K according to its annual income of -99,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 101,070 K and its income totaled -37,030 K.

