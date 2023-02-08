$1.63M in average volume shows that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is heading in the right direction

On February 07, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $0.9397, higher 1.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9449 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.49 to $4.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -648.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3203 employees.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Looking closely at Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7904, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3544. However, in the short run, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9432. Second resistance stands at $0.9865. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0281. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7734.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 629,699K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 582.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of -1,185 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,632 M and its income totaled -306,070 K.