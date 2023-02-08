Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$1.63M in average volume shows that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On February 07, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) opened at $0.9397, higher 1.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9449 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for BHG have ranged from $0.49 to $4.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -648.20% at the time writing. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3203 employees.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Looking closely at Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7904, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3544. However, in the short run, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9432. Second resistance stands at $0.9865. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0281. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7734.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are currently 629,699K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 582.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of -1,185 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,632 M and its income totaled -306,070 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, KLA Corporation (KLAC) performance over the last week is recorded 6.20%

Steve Mayer -
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $406.93, soaring 2.77% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.98%

Shaun Noe -
February 07, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.56, that was -11.98% drop from the session...
Read more

Recent developments with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) stock priced at $68.24, down -0.62% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.