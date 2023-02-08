1.67% volatility in Genpact Limited (G) last month: This is a red flag warning

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.51, soaring 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.23 and dropped to $46.33 before settling in for the closing price of $46.71. Within the past 52 weeks, G’s price has moved between $37.68 and $50.15.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.60%. With a float of $169.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.31 million.

In an organization with 109600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.85, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +12.02.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 2,355,240. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $47.10, taking the stock ownership to the 622,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $47.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,380,125. This insider now owns 622,518 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 19.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.53% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Genpact Limited (G) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 72.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.07. However, in the short run, Genpact Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.38. Second resistance stands at $47.75. The third major resistance level sits at $48.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.58.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.71 billion based on 183,258K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,022 M and income totals 369,450 K. The company made 1,111 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 95,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.