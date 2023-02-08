$1.80M in average volume shows that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is heading in the right direction

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $62.03, up 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.465 and dropped to $61.85 before settling in for the closing price of $62.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has traded in a range of $41.05-$65.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.30%. With a float of $358.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.19 million.

The firm has a total of 5200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 2,854,555. In this transaction CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $57.09, taking the stock ownership to the 362,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $17.60, making the entire transaction worth $35,200. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +24.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arch Capital Group Ltd., ACGL], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.51. The third major resistance level sits at $65.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.71.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.47 billion has total of 369,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,250 M in contrast with the sum of 2,157 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,386 M and last quarter income was 17,100 K.