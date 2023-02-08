2.35% volatility in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 06, 2023, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) trading session started at the price of $59.63, that was -3.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.665 and dropped to $58.455 before settling in for the closing price of $60.63. A 52-week range for LOGI has been $41.81 – $82.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.40%. With a float of $159.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.23, operating margin of +14.09, and the pretax margin is +14.15.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Logitech International S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Logitech International S.A. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 379,270. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,831 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 63,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $61.36, making the entire transaction worth $613,600. This insider now owns 12,511 shares in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 27.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.15% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

The latest stats from [Logitech International S.A., LOGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.09. The third major resistance level sits at $60.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.89.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Key Stats

There are 163,631K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.09 billion. As of now, sales total 5,481 M while income totals 644,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,270 M while its last quarter net income were 140,150 K.