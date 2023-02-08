28.95% percent quarterly performance for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) stock priced at $144.26, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.29 and dropped to $142.44 before settling in for the closing price of $144.94. UHS’s price has ranged from $82.50 to $158.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.50%. With a float of $61.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of +10.90, and the pretax margin is +10.23.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Health Services Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 199,971. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,307 shares at a rate of $153.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 985 for $143.84, making the entire transaction worth $141,682. This insider now owns 3,176 shares in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.92% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Universal Health Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Looking closely at Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, Universal Health Services Inc.’s (UHS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.13. However, in the short run, Universal Health Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $145.72. Second resistance stands at $146.93. The third major resistance level sits at $148.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.02.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.46 billion, the company has a total of 71,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,642 M while annual income is 991,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,336 M while its latest quarter income was 182,810 K.