32.86% percent quarterly performance for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is not indicative of the underlying story

February 06, 2023, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) trading session started at the price of $16.96, that was -2.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.05 and dropped to $16.4806 before settling in for the closing price of $17.28. A 52-week range for APPS has been $10.65 – $55.68.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 79.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.30%. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.89 million.

The firm has a total of 844 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Turbine Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.34. The third major resistance level sits at $17.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.92.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are 99,017K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.77 billion. As of now, sales total 747,600 K while income totals 35,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 174,860 K while its last quarter net income were 11,660 K.