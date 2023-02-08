$389.24K in average volume shows that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) stock priced at $1.40, up 0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. LCTX’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -90.00%. With a float of $162.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.79 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 9,792. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 6,400 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 97,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $1.63, making the entire transaction worth $57,050. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., LCTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3581. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4683. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3383.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 241.36 million, the company has a total of 169,976K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,340 K while annual income is -43,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,000 K while its latest quarter income was -6,070 K.