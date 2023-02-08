$446.17K in average volume shows that Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is heading in the right direction

February 07, 2023, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) trading session started at the price of $85.72, that was -5.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.00 and dropped to $80.45 before settling in for the closing price of $87.76. A 52-week range for HAE has been $45.96 – $91.39.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.50%. With a float of $50.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.95 million.

The firm has a total of 2821 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.14, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +6.41.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Haemonetics Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 215,190. In this transaction EVP, Global Manufacturing of this company sold 2,391 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President, Global Hospital sold 75 for $80.39, making the entire transaction worth $6,029. This insider now owns 15,681 shares in total.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.37 while generating a return on equity of 5.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Haemonetics Corporation, HAE], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, Haemonetics Corporation’s (HAE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.22. The third major resistance level sits at $94.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.80.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Key Stats

There are 50,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.14 billion. As of now, sales total 993,200 K while income totals 43,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 297,490 K while its last quarter net income were 33,200 K.