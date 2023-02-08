5.10% volatility in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) last month: This is a red flag warning

February 07, 2023, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) trading session started at the price of $30.45, that was -2.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.15 and dropped to $28.49 before settling in for the closing price of $30.47. A 52-week range for CCRN has been $15.26 – $40.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $35.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8679 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 38,556. In this transaction VP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 1,071 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 14,901 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $447,030. This insider now owns 155,896 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.35) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

The latest stats from [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.40. The third major resistance level sits at $33.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.66.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

There are 37,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.06 billion. As of now, sales total 1,677 M while income totals 132,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 636,100 K while its last quarter net income were 34,790 K.