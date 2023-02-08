5.58% percent quarterly performance for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $250.37, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $252.3899 and dropped to $247.75 before settling in for the closing price of $250.90. Within the past 52 weeks, CMI’s price has moved between $184.27 and $258.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.60%. With a float of $140.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.62, operating margin of +9.20, and the pretax margin is +11.45.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cummins Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 797,887. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $249.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Director sold 950 for $250.30, making the entire transaction worth $237,786. This insider now owns 7,431 shares in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.35) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +8.87 while generating a return on equity of 25.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Cummins Inc. (CMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 168.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.42, a number that is poised to hit 4.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Looking closely at Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $244.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.92. However, in the short run, Cummins Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $253.45. Second resistance stands at $255.24. The third major resistance level sits at $258.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $248.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $244.17.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.54 billion based on 141,022K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,021 M and income totals 2,131 M. The company made 7,333 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 400,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.