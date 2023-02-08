85.29% percent quarterly performance for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $1.02, up 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.952 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Over the past 52 weeks, FAMI has traded in a range of $0.39-$5.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -65.50%. With a float of $21.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of +7.26, and the pretax margin is +6.19.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Farmmi Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 48.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Looking closely at Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9939. However, in the short run, Farmmi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0560. Second resistance stands at $1.0820. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1340. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9780, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9260. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9000.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.78 million has total of 22,319K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,290 K in contrast with the sum of 2,360 K annual income.