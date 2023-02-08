$858.82K in average volume shows that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is heading in the right direction

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.49, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.89 and dropped to $26.05 before settling in for the closing price of $26.53. Within the past 52 weeks, SNDX’s price has moved between $13.27 and $29.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 158.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 124.90%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 59 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.67, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,962. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 69 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $405,000. This insider now owns 32,000 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.96 in the near term. At $27.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.85 billion based on 60,223K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 139,710 K and income totals 24,930 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,403 K in sales during its previous quarter.