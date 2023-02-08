A look at AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) stock priced at $134.94, down -0.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.23 and dropped to $130.535 before settling in for the closing price of $134.62. AGCO’s price has ranged from $88.55 to $144.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 109.70%. With a float of $61.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.60 million.

The firm has a total of 23300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +9.10, and the pretax margin is +8.48.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AGCO Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 185,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $123.70, taking the stock ownership to the 12,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s SVP, Customer Experience sold 7,000 for $107.22, making the entire transaction worth $750,540. This insider now owns 48,026 shares in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 28.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.13% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGCO Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.32, a number that is poised to hit 3.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGCO Corporation, AGCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.30.

During the past 100 days, AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.82. The third major resistance level sits at $149.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.32.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.03 billion, the company has a total of 74,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,138 M while annual income is 897,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,122 M while its latest quarter income was 237,900 K.