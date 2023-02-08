Search
Sana Meer
A look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $8.01, up 6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.44 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has traded in a range of $3.91-$10.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.20%. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 130,110. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,000 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 75,618 shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63 and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Looking closely at Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. However, in the short run, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.63. Second resistance stands at $8.82. The third major resistance level sits at $9.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.49.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 332.96 million has total of 38,443K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 342,920 K in contrast with the sum of -32,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,300 K and last quarter income was 47,230 K.

