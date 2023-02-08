A look at Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 07, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.3133, lower -5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.296 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.20 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Looking closely at Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2778, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7522. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3143. Second resistance stands at $0.3292. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3383. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2903, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2812. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2663.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,052K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,970 K and its income totaled -140,980 K.