A look at Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $32.45, up 0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.855 and dropped to $32.25 before settling in for the closing price of $32.51. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has traded in a range of $23.53-$41.65.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 304.40%. With a float of $179.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.70 million.

The firm has a total of 9000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +9.16, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 298,995. In this transaction Exec VP, GC and Sec of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 341,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $452,644. This insider now owns 18,533 shares in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 26.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.63% during the next five years compared to 26.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Huntsman Corporation, HUN], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.22. The third major resistance level sits at $33.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.78.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.32 billion has total of 192,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,453 M in contrast with the sum of 1,045 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,011 M and last quarter income was 100,000 K.