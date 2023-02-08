A look at Manchester United plc’s (MANU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $21.45, down -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.45 and dropped to $20.85 before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has traded in a range of $10.41-$25.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -700.10%. With a float of $53.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1035 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.22, operating margin of -14.45, and the pretax margin is -25.66.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Manchester United plc is 5.25%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.81 while generating a return on equity of -57.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -700.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.05% during the next five years compared to -37.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Manchester United plc’s (MANU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -18.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Manchester United plc’s (MANU) raw stochastic average was set at 68.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.43 in the near term. At $21.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.23.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.56 billion has total of 164,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 776,300 K in contrast with the sum of -153,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 169,200 K and last quarter income was -31,230 K.