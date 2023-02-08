Search
A look at NCR Corporation’s (NCR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 07, 2023, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) opened at $27.61, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.025 and dropped to $27.28 before settling in for the closing price of $27.61. Price fluctuations for NCR have ranged from $18.06 to $44.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 296.90% at the time writing. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

The firm has a total of 38000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NCR Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 5,861,291. In this transaction Director of this company bought 255,309 shares at a rate of $22.96, taking the stock ownership to the 2,918,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director bought 287,808 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $6,338,877. This insider now owns 2,683,288 shares in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NCR Corporation (NCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NCR Corporation, NCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, NCR Corporation’s (NCR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.43. The third major resistance level sits at $28.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.59.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Key Stats

There are currently 137,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,156 M according to its annual income of 97,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,972 M and its income totaled 69,000 K.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) with a beta value of 1.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.31, soaring 1.63% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 1.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
February 07, 2023, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) trading session started at the price of $0.815, that was -2.72% drop from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Wipro Limited (WIT) volume hitting the figure of 1.75 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) stock priced at $4.83. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

