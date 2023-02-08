A look at Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) stock priced at $142.00, up 0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.04 and dropped to $140.68 before settling in for the closing price of $142.59. PKG’s price has ranged from $110.56 to $168.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.30%. With a float of $91.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Packaging Corporation of America’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.01, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.72 in the near term. At $146.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $148.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.00.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.33 billion, the company has a total of 92,534K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,478 M while annual income is 1,030 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,978 M while its latest quarter income was 211,700 K.