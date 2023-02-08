A major move is in the offing as Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) market cap hits 1.48 billion

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.12, plunging -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.26 and dropped to $15.8908 before settling in for the closing price of $16.22. Within the past 52 weeks, DEA’s price has moved between $13.49 and $22.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.10, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.45. The third major resistance level sits at $16.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.52.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.48 billion based on 90,814K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 274,860 K and income totals 30,060 K. The company made 75,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 640 K in sales during its previous quarter.