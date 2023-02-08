A major move is in the offing as First Republic Bank (FRC) market cap hits 26.74 billion

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock priced at $141.49, up 1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.10 and dropped to $140.31 before settling in for the closing price of $142.27. FRC’s price has ranged from $106.86 to $181.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.90%. With a float of $181.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7114 employees.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.66 while generating a return on equity of 9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.06% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Republic Bank’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Looking closely at First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.94.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.61. However, in the short run, First Republic Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $145.76. Second resistance stands at $147.82. The third major resistance level sits at $150.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.74 billion, the company has a total of 179,647K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,753 M while annual income is 1,665 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,962 M while its latest quarter income was 386,000 K.