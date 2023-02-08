A major move is in the offing as HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) market cap hits 72.13 billion

On February 07, 2023, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) opened at $251.91, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $256.19 and dropped to $251.21 before settling in for the closing price of $253.52. Price fluctuations for HCA have ranged from $164.47 to $279.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.70% at the time writing. With a float of $210.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.96 million.

The firm has a total of 204000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.03, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +14.24.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 7,745,568. In this transaction CFO and EVP of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $258.19, taking the stock ownership to the 81,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s SVP – Mktg. & Communications sold 7,941 for $257.61, making the entire transaction worth $2,045,699. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.33% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.24, a number that is poised to hit 4.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.61.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $247.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $214.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $257.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $259.19. The third major resistance level sits at $262.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $252.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $249.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $247.25.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are currently 282,717K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,233 M according to its annual income of 5,643 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,497 M and its income totaled 2,081 M.