A major move is in the offing as Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) market cap hits 1.70 billion

February 07, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) trading session started at the price of $21.71, that was 1.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.36 and dropped to $21.575 before settling in for the closing price of $21.89. A 52-week range for OMI has been $14.10 – $47.24.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 111.70%. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.91 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.54, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is +2.83.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens & Minor Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.84. The third major resistance level sits at $23.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.96.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are 76,234K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.70 billion. As of now, sales total 9,785 M while income totals 221,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,497 M while its last quarter net income were 12,500 K.