A major move is in the offing as Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) market cap hits 4.99 billion

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $84.00, plunging -2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.24 and dropped to $79.07 before settling in for the closing price of $87.97. Within the past 52 weeks, POWI’s price has moved between $59.16 and $98.92.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.70%. With a float of $56.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.17 million.

The firm has a total of 773 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 106,010. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,159 shares at a rate of $91.47, taking the stock ownership to the 78,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,712 for $91.76, making the entire transaction worth $340,613. This insider now owns 571,109 shares in total.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.88% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Power Integrations Inc., POWI], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Power Integrations Inc.’s (POWI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $88.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.99. The third major resistance level sits at $95.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.23.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.99 billion based on 57,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 703,280 K and income totals 164,410 K. The company made 160,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.