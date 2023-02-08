A major move is in the offing as Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) market cap hits 4.93 billion

On February 07, 2023, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) opened at $46.91, higher 3.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.66 and dropped to $46.46 before settling in for the closing price of $47.02. Price fluctuations for RRR have ranged from $30.30 to $53.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 197.40% at the time writing. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.25% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.27 in the near term. At $50.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.87.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

There are currently 103,986K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,618 M according to its annual income of 241,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 414,440 K and its income totaled 49,610 K.