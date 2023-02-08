AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) last year’s performance of 3.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) stock priced at $144.58, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.462 and dropped to $143.66 before settling in for the closing price of $145.02. ABBV’s price has ranged from $134.09 to $175.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 137.00%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.49, operating margin of +35.14, and the pretax margin is +23.11.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of AbbVie Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 6,925,018. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER of this company sold 42,370 shares at a rate of $163.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 79,801 for $150.90, making the entire transaction worth $12,041,780. This insider now owns 152,103 shares in total.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.41 while generating a return on equity of 80.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.92% during the next five years compared to 12.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AbbVie Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.51, a number that is poised to hit 3.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.9 million, its volume of 5.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 32.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $145.85 in the near term. At $146.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $147.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $142.24.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 256.04 billion, the company has a total of 1,768,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,197 M while annual income is 11,542 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,812 M while its latest quarter income was 3,949 M.