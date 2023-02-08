AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is 0.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) stock priced at $10.94, down -1.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.025 and dropped to $10.56 before settling in for the closing price of $10.97. ABCL’s price has ranged from $5.42 to $14.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.30%. With a float of $203.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.32 million.

In an organization with 386 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc. is 19.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 859,249. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 85,102 shares at a rate of $10.10, taking the stock ownership to the 55,859,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $11.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,292,460. This insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in total.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. However, in the short run, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.04. Second resistance stands at $11.26. The third major resistance level sits at $11.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.33. The third support level lies at $10.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.05 billion, the company has a total of 286,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 375,200 K while annual income is 153,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,380 K while its latest quarter income was 26,620 K.