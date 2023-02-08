Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.34% last month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $61.07, down -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.07 and dropped to $58.64 before settling in for the closing price of $61.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has traded in a range of $25.10-$63.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.10%. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22011 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +12.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 23,692. In this transaction SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of this company sold 382 shares at a rate of $62.02, taking the stock ownership to the 176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax sold 429 for $58.07, making the entire transaction worth $24,912. This insider now owns 176 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.06) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 52.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

The latest stats from [Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., ASO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was superior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.37. The third major resistance level sits at $63.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.51. The third support level lies at $56.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.67 billion has total of 78,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,773 M in contrast with the sum of 671,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,494 M and last quarter income was 131,740 K.