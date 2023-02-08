Aegon N.V. (AEG) posted a -2.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $5.27, down -2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.285 and dropped to $5.21 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has traded in a range of $3.76-$6.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.10%. With a float of $1.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Looking closely at Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.75. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.30. Second resistance stands at $5.33. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.15.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.45 billion has total of 2,675,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,825 M in contrast with the sum of 2,341 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,198 M and last quarter income was -201,440 K.