Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.41 million

Analyst Insights

On February 07, 2023, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) opened at $35.66, higher 1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.57 and dropped to $34.77 before settling in for the closing price of $35.81. Price fluctuations for AEHR have ranged from $6.71 to $37.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 493.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 91 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,014,610. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,943 shares at a rate of $36.31, taking the stock ownership to the 98,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 24,990 for $36.06, making the entire transaction worth $901,232. This insider now owns 126,026 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 863.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.76 in the near term. At $39.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are currently 27,759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,830 K according to its annual income of 9,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,820 K and its income totaled 3,730 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) kicked off at the price of $14.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.62, plunging -3.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) plunged -1.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
February 07, 2023, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) trading session started at the price of $52.20, that was -1.20% drop from the session...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -10.86% for Niu Technologies (NIU) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) stock priced at $4.90, down -7.87% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.