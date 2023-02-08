Affimed N.V. (AFMD) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 07, 2023, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) opened at $1.19,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Price fluctuations for AFMD have ranged from $1.03 to $5.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.34 million.

The firm has a total of 187 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affimed N.V., AFMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3449. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0867.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are currently 123,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 183.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,760 K according to its annual income of -68,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,000 K and its income totaled -16,610 K.