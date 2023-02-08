AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) 20 Days SMA touches 42.04%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) stock priced at $7.68, up 1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.94 and dropped to $7.53 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. AIRS’s price has ranged from $2.69 to $14.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.20%. With a float of $41.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 240 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.64, operating margin of +23.02, and the pretax margin is +8.16.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $46,350. This insider now owns 59,337 shares in total.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (AIRS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.98 in the near term. At $8.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.16.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 417.61 million, the company has a total of 55,640K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 133,320 K while annual income is 10,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,890 K while its latest quarter income was -7,380 K.