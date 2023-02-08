Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 20 Days SMA touches 7.54%: The odds favor the bear

On February 07, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) opened at $277.40, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $280.28 and dropped to $273.26 before settling in for the closing price of $276.81. Price fluctuations for ALB have ranged from $169.93 to $334.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.80% at the time writing. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 378,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 1,719 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 63,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $280.25, making the entire transaction worth $630,562. This insider now owns 6,257 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.26) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 8.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Looking closely at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.77.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 56.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $251.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $251.31. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $281.99. Second resistance stands at $284.65. The third major resistance level sits at $289.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $274.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $270.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $267.95.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are currently 117,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,328 M according to its annual income of 123,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,092 M and its income totaled 897,220 K.